Gee Angelah

A new kid in the traditional music scene called Gee Angelah whose real name is Glorious Mothibi has released a single titled Mmaeyaba.

“I started my career in the industry as a dancer in 2015. I would sometimes be a backing vocalist until there came a good Samaritan who saw the passion and talent I have and helped me release my new single in 2020. I grew up with passion for being a singer and the fact that I have been raised by people who respect tradition inspired me hence I sing traditional house music,” she said. Furthermore, she pointed out that her single Mmaeyaba was recorded and produced by Thatie Sghubu. She writes her own songs. She explained that she decided to sing traditional house music because she realised that she has lived in the era that brought changes and the generation left its tradition. However, she pointed out that the public received her song with open arms adding that she markets it through social media where many people showered her with praises and shared her work. She also said she sent her song to various radio stations where she was hopeful would gain airplay soon. “I came up with a new genre

which differentiates me from my colleagues in the industry.

I use our traditional language mixed with Amapiano, which is not usual. Challenges that I face as an artiste includes the COVID-19 pandemic because we are not making money as events have been cancelled. Even chances of gaining popularity have been reduced due to lack of exposure. As artists we depend on performances to make money and gain exposure,” she said.

Gee Angelah also raised concern that radio stations do not play her song, though it was a norm with upcoming artists to receive airplay. However, she pointed out that she got a breakthrough when she got a call from a Jamaican radio station after seeing her song on social media. The Jamaican radio station that interviewed her is Roots Radio Station. Easton Cammok also played the song on their radio station after interviewing her.

Moreover, she advised upcoming artists to never give up regardless of any circumstances and keep pushing saying that they would learn from their challenges. She can be contacted on her Facebook page @Gee Angelah, Instagram @ Gee Angelah.