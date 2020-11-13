Scissors & Upppercuts bring a new service in the Botswana market and the idea came about during lockdown

In the time of the current COVID-19 pandemic where movement is restricted, a 100% citizen owned mobile barbershop that does gentlemen’s cut called Scissors & Uppercuts is bringing their service at the comfort of people’s homes.

Launched on October 1, 2020 Scissors & Upppercuts have mobile barbers that work 7 days a week in and around Gaborone.

Scissors & Upppercuts Managing Director Seeletso Reikeletseng told Arts & Culture in an interview that due to COVID-19, and the reduction of movements, they found an opportunity in attending people at the comfort of their homes to do their cuts.

“This is a new service in the Botswana market and the idea came about during lockdown. I would say it is a COVID-19 idea. So far the feedback is good and Batswana are calling us for the service. They don’t want to leave their houses, want to save time and not queue. The service is convenient for them,” he revealed.

Reikeletseng was quick to reveal that they do almost every cut but what sets them apart is the Fade cut.

“Fade is something that we are really good at and it makes us stand out from the other barbers locally. We are specialists in that area. Prices range from P100 to

P300 for both children and adults,” he added.

Reikeletseng also pointed out that clients like them for their prompt responses, professionalism and skill.

He also disclosed that Chyna Mokaila, a well-known fitness trainer for Township Rollers and Zebras National Football team is their brand ambassador.

Reikeletseng however said the challenge at the moment is trying to grow the business operationally.

He said as a self-funded business they need more money so that they could grow and meet the demand.

“We need to have more barbers, more cars and we also need to expand and have more barbers outside Gaborone, people we can employ and run it like a franchise,” he said.

He said they always follow COVID-19 protocols therefore as a daily routine their barbers get checked temperature before they can visit anyone’s house.

“We are trying to protect our clients and protect ourselves at the same time because as much as it is wanted for people to restrict their movements, we also want to reduce the risk of infections,” he highlighted.