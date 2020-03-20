Bafana has been following Franco’s music for years PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

When local legendary Rhumba musician Franco announced that he would be hosting the biggest show of his career in April, he clearly specified that some of the Soul Fill Up with Franco music festival proceeds would be donated to people living with disabilities.

Franco, who has 17 albums under his belt even has a song called Tsala tsame where he mentions some of his disabled friends from across Botswana. To put his lyrics into reality, Franco and his team donated a Pioneer DJ deck to a wheelchair bound fan, Bafana Keinameng who has been following Franco’s music for years. The donation of the sound system was done just before announcing the postponement of the upcoming event this week. Announcing the donation, Phempheretlhe Bafana Pheto from Soul Fill Up, said they had decided to donate the deck to Keinameng because he never misses any of Franco’s festivals despite being based in Francistown.

“Luckily the man was spotted by Franco during one of his shows and he told

the latter that he is a DJ, but doesn’t have equipment. Bafana disclosed that if he could find someone who could buy him a deck he would be grateful,” he revealed.

Pheto said as Soul Fill Up With Franco, they then decided to buy the deck for Keinameng in order to help grow the arts industry.

“It’s a full Pioneer set with mixers and there is also an adjustable table for him to operate it from his wheelchair,” he added.

Keinameng was all smiles and lost for words when he finally got what he always wanted to have. In January, when he announced the Soul Fill Up event, Franco indicated that he is one person who is loved by people living with disabilities.