Big Sip has different beer flavours like Golden ale and mandarina PIC:MOMPATI TLHANKANE

With craft beer fast gaining popularity across the globe, local distillers of craft beer known as Big Sip are vowing to ride with the tide and penetrate Botswana market.

During a function to officially launch Botswana’s first craft beer last Thursday at the Big Sip Co Brewery, Director Jan Debuhr said despite it being new, there has been good reception of Big Sip craft beer in the market.

Big Sip offers a variety of four different tastes such as Mandarina, Kolsch, Citrillo and Golden Ale.

Debuhr said despite being a self-taught distiller, Big Sip is an international craft beer that could be enjoyed by everyone. He said they have grown from strength to strength in a short space of time.

“We want to penetrate the local market and teach Batswana what Big Sip craft beer is all about and how craft beer is different from

commercial beer,” said Debuhr.

He said they are doing a lot of experimenting to find exactly what sort of taste does the public really want.

He said as a beverage company, they do have a vision to expand beyond just making beer.

Debuhr’s partner, Alexander Moss said they have outlined that they wanted a challenge and create a specialised craft beer in the land where water is scarce and hops don’t grow.

“We are proud to offer you an exceptional drinking experience right here in Botswana.

Our labour of love combines the highest quality ingredients, sourced from around the world, with modern brewing methods designed to bring new life and flavour to the beer market”.