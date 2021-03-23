 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The state has indicated it wants to appeal a ruling in the former spy ...
FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have made a grisly find of human rem...
Stanbic Bank Botswana in collaboration with the Ministry of Agricultur...
The Botswana Football Association's (BFA) much-publicised ‘Big r...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Stanbic, Stats Botswana brainstorm on youth unemployment

Stanbic, Stats Botswana brainstorm on youth unemployment

PAULINE DIKUELO Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Soils of hope: Agriculture offers opportunities for youth, but barriers remain. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Stanbic Bank Botswana in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Food Security, and Statistics Botswana, hosted a Thought Leadership engagement aimed at finding solutions towards improving youth employability and entrepreneurship. 

Addressing the participants over the weekend, Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of AcceleR8, Larona Makgoeng said youth unemployment remains a pertinent issue that the country is faced with, and yet it is this demographic that holds with it many new ideas and solutions for unlocking possibilities for a brighter future. 

"In the current economic climate that we find ourselves in, it is important that we not only acknowledge but analyse and discover solutions towards economic challenges. As a bank, we firmly believe in collaborative efforts that have a meaningful impact in our communities,“ he

Banners
said. 

 For her part, Assistant Agricultural Minister, Beauty Manake said the involvement of statistical data is imperative to enable identification of what resources are needed and in which areas opportunities lie.

 “We want to focus on commodities we have the capacity to produce. However, we cannot derive these opportunities if data is not being shared, therefore we need to engage more with organisations such as Statistics Botswana,” Manake said.

The discussion brought to the fore current opportunities that are offered for the youth as well as the challenges the country still faces.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Pastor! Wrap up! I

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort