Soils of hope: Agriculture offers opportunities for youth, but barriers remain. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Stanbic Bank Botswana in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Food Security, and Statistics Botswana, hosted a Thought Leadership engagement aimed at finding solutions towards improving youth employability and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the participants over the weekend, Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of AcceleR8, Larona Makgoeng said youth unemployment remains a pertinent issue that the country is faced with, and yet it is this demographic that holds with it many new ideas and solutions for unlocking possibilities for a brighter future.

"In the current economic climate that we find ourselves in, it is important that we not only acknowledge but analyse and discover solutions towards economic challenges. As a bank, we firmly believe in collaborative efforts that have a meaningful impact in our communities,“ he

Banners

said.

For her part, Assistant Agricultural Minister, Beauty Manake said the involvement of statistical data is imperative to enable identification of what resources are needed and in which areas opportunities lie.

“We want to focus on commodities we have the capacity to produce. However, we cannot derive these opportunities if data is not being shared, therefore we need to engage more with organisations such as Statistics Botswana,” Manake said.

The discussion brought to the fore current opportunities that are offered for the youth as well as the challenges the country still faces.