NDB, Thari Communications Host Small Stock Expo

National Development Bank (NDB) in partnership with Thari Communications will next week host its first annual Small Stock Expo at Stockman choice premises in Tlokweng.

The Expo will bring together various experts in small stock production where they will discuss and share ideas around improving and growing the agricultural sub-sector and ways to position it to contribute to food sustainability.

When launching the Expo last week, NDB chief executive officer, Lorato Morapedi said interest is rising amongst the young and the old who are in the right path to stimulate interest around agriculture.

“Small stock meat is the future meat of choice as alternative safe meat to consume and there is growing high demand for small stock locally and international,” she said.

The Expo will also feature panel discussions which will be focusing on opportunities that are available and those who will be available in the future across the small stock value chain as well as an auction.

Morapedi said the initiative is part of their three-year Letsema Strategy, which aims to position NDB as the go-to agriculture bank, which contributes to Botswana’s economic development.

“We challenged

ourselves to focus on food security, employment creation as well as SMME development, all that underlined by promoting youth participation in business and agriculture,” she added.

Morapedi said they see these areas as key for government to realise the bank’s aspiration of achieving economic diversification and reducing over-reliance on diamond exports and Southern African Customs Union revenues and ultimately positioning the country as an export-led economy.

Under the Letsema Strategy, the state-owned development bank launched a campaign themed #feedthenation with the main aim of focusing on arable farming, horticulture, beef production, small stock and poultry.

Morapedi further highlighted that they promote the use of smart farming, use of innovation and partnerships.

“This pandemic has heightened the need to improve on food production and reduce reliance on food imports. A striving agricultural sector will lead to creation of direct and indirect jobs, as well as result in reducing unemployment in the country,” she said.

The Expo is billed for December 12.