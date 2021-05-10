 
  3. BPF NEC powerless to suspend untouchable Butale

BPF NEC powerless to suspend untouchable Butale

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, May 10, 2021
BPF officials at press conference PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) National Executive Committee (NEC) does not have the power to suspend its president Biggie Butale following allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him.

The fact that the constitution does not allow Butale to be suspended or removed clearly came out today at a press briefing, which makes it apparent that the power now lies with congress to make such a determination.

However, the NEC has taken a resolution to implore Butale to step down for a month to allow for investigations into the alleged sexual misconduct to continue without interference.

According to BPF vice president Caroline Lesang, this act of stepping down will help the party president clear his name.

“It should be understood that we are not saying that the president is guilty. The outcome of the investigation will be sent to the disciplinary hearing, which will then make recommendations to congress. We have chosen a

delegation of three people who will meet with the complainant. The victim had written a letter to the NEC and we were forced to meet and deliberate on the matter,” Lesang said.

Still at the press briefing, BPF secretary-general Tshekedi Khama said they are confident that it is a good thing for the president to temporarily step down to protect the party’s integrity.

“As opposition parties, we have agreed that issues of gender-based violence should be taken seriously and we cannot be seen today preaching the wrong message. We had issued statements when the Botswana Democratic Party members were involved in this kind of act and requesting them to do something. That is why we (BPF) have to act,” he highlighted.

News

