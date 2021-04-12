 
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Suspended BPP Members To Appeal To Congress

Suspended BPP Members To Appeal To Congress

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, April 12, 2021
The expelled BPP secretary general Venter Galetshabiwe PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
FRANCISTOWN: Expelled Botswana People’s Party (BPP) former secretary-general Venter Galetshabiwe and suspended ordinary member Joseph Mogatle have decided not to take the party to court, at least for now, after seeking legal advice.

Galetshabiwe, as well as Mogatle, were last month expelled and suspended by the BPP respectively. They disputed the decision of the BPP arguing that it was not endorsed by the majority, which is against the party constitution.

They threatened to go to court in a bid to overturn the decision of the party against them. In fact, prior to his expulsion Galetshabiwe was serving a suspension imposed on him late last year by BPP president, Motlatsi Molapise.

“We have just finished consulting our attorney and he suggested that we exhaust all internal party processes before we consider going to court. We have now written a letter to the party indicating that we will appeal to congress. We want the congress to reverse the decision of the central committee (to expel and suspend them),” Galetshabiwe said. Added Galetshabiwe: “If the congress does not reverse the decision of the central committee, that is when we will approach the court. We are strongly convinced that the decision (to expel and suspend them) which was taken by the party is without merit.” It is anticipated that the BPP congress will be held mid-year

provided large political gatherings are allowed. The decision to expel Galetshabiwe as well as suspending Mogatle was shrouded in controversy. Four members of the central committee walked out of a meeting whose agenda was to get rid of Galetshabiwe and suspending Mogatle.

They maintained that Galetshabiwe cannot be sacked from the party without being subjected to a properly constituted disciplinary hearing. The four also raised concern about the party’s growing habit of suspending members. However, Molapise and three other members of the central committee who did not walk out of the meeting endorsed the position to get rid of Galetshabiwe and Mogatle’s suspension. It is believed that Molapise orchestrated actions against Mogatle and Galetshabiwe.

Both Mogatle and Galetshabiwe have been very vocal against Molapise. They have often accused Molapise of not adhering to good governance when handling party matters. In particular, the two men said Molapise has a penchant for making key party decisions without consulting other members of the executive. Molapise has on the other hand accused the two men of indiscipline.  Molapise has said that he cannot comment on anything relating to Galetshabiwe and Mogatle.

News

