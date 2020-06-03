BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti

The Botswana football season is all but over, after reports that all clubs will have to fork a combined P300 million if they are to complete the current campaign.

According to medical experts tasked with compiling a report on the possible resumption of football, it would cost P305,942,820 for activities to resume.

Player testing and disinfection processes will gobble up a most of the money, as teams will be expected to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The more than P300m bill would be borne by the clubs, and this would prove prohibitive. Clubs were asked this week to vote to decide the fate of the season.

The three options on the table to are to complete the season, to declare the campaign null and void, or to

Banners

end the season with the league tables maintained, meaning the top team wins the title, while the bottom sides would be relegated

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti said the National Executive Committee (NEC would meet soon to deliberate on the matter.

"The structures need to be protected such that when football returns, clubs are still intact," Letshwiti said.

He said they would wait for the clubs' input, but added, the NEC could have a final determination on the final outcome.

Football activities were suspended in March following the global spread of the novel coronavirus.