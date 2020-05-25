Installation of washing basins in schools at advanced stage

With its many negatives ranging from depleting economic resources, changing people’s way of life amongst others, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has also brought along with it some requisite positives.

Parents, teachers and indeed students in many Kgatleng District schools that were in an inhumane state are relieved as the COVID-19 regulations have forced authorities to act and resolve long-standing problems.

“On issues of maintenance of primary schools in preparedness of school opening, installation of elevated 10,000L water tanks was done and completed in the following schools; Oliphants Drift, Ramonaka, Dikwididi, Oodi, Matebele, Raditladi and Tlhaakgame primary schools,” KDC public relations officer, Isaiah Morewagae said. “These are schools which have shortage or no running water hence the installation of the tanks.” Morewagae added the average installation of hand wash basins in 37 primary schools in the district stands at 70%.

That is, installation has been completed in two primary schools being Pilane and Matsieng while 35 schools are partially completed.

“At least 10 of the schools could have been completed early May, but they could not finish as a result of non-availability of push button taps in the market,” he said.

“It is anticipated that the search for push button taps will bear fruit in the next two weeks; the anticipated completion date is May 22, 2020 (last Friday). Installation of hand wash basins for the other 25 primary schools is expected to be complete soon.”

Morewagae said maintenance of the waterborne toilet

system has been completed in 13 primary Schools and all other schools are expected to be complete soon.

KDC chairperson, Daniel Molokwe said they were happy with their progress. “I am happy with the work that has been done as our schools are now in better condition. By the 25th when the ministry comes to inspect, everything will be completed and we will be ready to take in the students,” he said. Molokwe said SHE officers would guide them on how to best practice social distancing as they already face classroom shortages.

Public schools are set to re-open on June 2, if they have satisfied the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), Permanent Secretary - Basic Education, Bridget John has said. She said by the time public schools reopen, physical health inspections that were guided by the MoHW guidelines would have been conducted throughout the schools to check if they were in line with the COVID-19 regulations, as such items such as thermometers would be delivered to schools from May 18.

John said her ministry had taken a staggered approach to the reopening of schools and only completing classes would re-open on June 2 while others would resume classes two to three weeks later.