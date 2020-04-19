Letlhakane station commander superintendent Michael Maphephu

FRANCISTOWN: A 19-year-old teenage boy from Letlhakane village has reportedly taken his own life after being reprimanded by his parents for having many visitors at home.

When confirming the incident, Letlhakane station commander superintendent Michael Maphephu said that they are currently investigating a suicide that took place on Saturday in the afternoon at Matswake settlement near Letlhakane village.

He said that the deceased teenager allegedly committed suicide after his parents reprimanded him for having many visitors at home.

According to Maphephu, the deceased from Letsibogo ward got angry after his parents gave him a lecture on the number of people visiting him and he reportedly got angry and ran away from home.

He said that the impetuous teen was later on the same day found hanging from a tree at Matswake settlement.

He added that

he was later rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.

Maphephu further said: “The deceased did not leave any suicide note and the investigations on the matter are still ongoing to find out what exactly transpired on the fateful day”.

The names of the deceased are withheld until his family members are notified.

On a different matter, Maphephu said that most of the villagers are complying with the lockdown regulations.

He said that the only challenge they are facing is that most people who received their salaries want to get travelling permits to shop in order to replenish essentials such as food.