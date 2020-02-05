Students studying under a tree

As a way of trying to address the problems that besieged Mogale Junior Secondary School (JSS), the Ministry of Basic Education was forced to look for funds amounting to P15 million in order to buy caravans and build toilets.

The issue arose after Mogale JSS teachers petitioned the chief education officer for Jwaneng/Mabutsane sub region, Abram Molelowamodimo concerning their staff welfare.

“During our meetings with teachers and parents two weeks back, we realized that a teacher was teaching 60 students per class. Again some classes are forced to teach outside under the trees, something that is not good for them. The issue of poor drainage system, allergic reactions, and staff health amongst others will also be addressed. We had to look for funds somewhere else to try to address the problem. Again we have requested to use P40 000.00 in the maintenance fund budget to maintain existing caravans and some classes,” Molelowamodimo said.

In addition Molelowamodimo said they were going to divide the hall into three or four classes using temporary materials to accommodate extra classes.

The chief education officer said that would help to reduce 60 students per teacher in to 40 as they had engaged 13 temporary teachers to relieve the load.

He said they had found out that eight classes were combined because there was shortage of teachers.

want extra toilets for hostels and classrooms to be built. The tenders for toilets and caravans is already out and our hope is for the projects to start before the end of this month,” he revealed.

Meanwhile the school is termed to be operating under two head of houses whereas on the ground it is operating as an 18 stream as in house arrangement. On the hand, the teachers demanded the conversion of the school to a stream with immediate effect and also recommend that some villages should not be their feeder schools. These are Ralekgetho, Gasita and Pitseng.

“The increasing multiple and sometimes conflicting expectations which result in excessive workload for the staff is filled with growing tension, stress within the workplace. For a very long time we have been neglected by the highest authorities,” the petition revealed.

It says the boarding facilities are crowded such that an actual hostel of 192 capacity currently houses 387 girls and each dorm has 16 instead of eight. Boys hostels actual capacity is 192 but currently it has 372 pupils.