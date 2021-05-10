Court hammer

FRANCISTOWN: The title of English rock musician John Lennon’s song Jealous Guy from his album Imagine, and some of its lyrics may sum up how a man facing multiple charges behaved when he allegedly committed the offences.

Mooketsi Mocks Mothogo is the accused, who allegedly became ‘jealous’ and ‘deranged’ after his girlfriend left him for a new lover. The State alleges that Mothogo murdered Boemo Otukile on December 13, 2015, at Dikgokong cattlepost near Selebi-Phikwe.

He is also alleged to have murdered Kgakololo Ramontsho, Kgotso Ramontsho and Tshepang Dikarabo on December 19, 2015, at the same cattlepost.

In related matters, the State alleges that Mothogo attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend, Segametsi Phillimon on December 13, 2015, at Dikgokong cattlepost. He allegedly set fire to a hut belonging to Phillimon.

According to the charge sheet, some of the people who were sleeping in the hut that Mothogo allegedly torched at night succumbed to their injuries on the same day while others died later. All the people who perished due to the arson were Phillimon’s young relatives aged between three and 13.

Police statements state that Mothogo allegedly ‘began to lose control’,

Banners

as Lennon’s lyrics go, of his mental faculties after Phillimon ended their relationship.

This was a few months after Mothogo lost his employment as a farm supervisor near Selebi-Phikwe, a job that Phillimon had allegedly organised for him, court documents show.

Prior to that, according to the court documents, Mothogo was working for a company selling batteries in Francistown. It is believed that Mothogo became ‘jealous’ after Phillimon moved on to a new relationship with another man.

However, Phillimon later terminated the relationship with the said man after discovering shoe prints that she believed matched Mothogo’s one morning after she and that man woke up.

She allegedly told the man that it was not safe for them to continue with their relationship.

When Mothogo appeared in court on Friday for judgement in his matters before Justice Bengbame Sechele, the judge postponed the delivery to May 12, 2021, since it was not ready.