 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Botswana Savings Bank (BSB) CEO Nixon Marumuloa recently toured variou...
The Botswana Stock Exchange-listed BancABC Botswana has launched its n...
FRANCISTOWN: Nata/Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga, says...
The Balete tribe has bluntly denied ever consenting to the acquisition...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. BancABC launches new brand promise

BancABC launches new brand promise

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, March 29, 2021
Eyeing growth: Bannalotlhe
The Botswana Stock Exchange-listed BancABC Botswana has launched its new brand promise, "We Understand You" which the bank says underlines its commitment to its customers and their needs.

BancABC Managing Director, Kgotso Bannalotlhe, said the launch comes at a time that requires innovative and agile financial solutions in order to improve customer’s banking experience, deliver consistent quality service and solidify relationships established over the years. 

 “We have taken heed of all the feedback received and remain committed to continuously seeking ways to offer improved products and services, reinventing financial solutions and above all, providing a seamless banking experience,” he said

The launch of the three-year “We Understand You” campaign, comes on the back of the Bank’s 10th anniversary. Through the launch of this new brand promise, the Bank seeks to strengthen its offerings within Retail, SMME and Corporate banking.

In light of prioritising customer experience, the Bank increased its transactional capabilities by launching a new 3D Secure programme called Verified by Visa. This online security protocol provides cardholders with an additional authentication layer that confirms the validity of their identity, prevents the unauthorised usage of payment cards. Additionally, BancABC introduced contactless debit and credit cards, which give customers the convenience of making payments by simply

Banners
tapping their card on contactless Point-of-Sale machines.

"These customer-centric solutions are a demonstration of our promise to positioning ourselves as the preferred bank for the people of Botswana,” Bannalotlhe said.

“These are also proof points of the Bank’s efforts to enhance the transactional capabilities by offering customers hassle-free functionalities that encourage them to transact more and as a result, improve the overall value proposition.”

BancABC has also made significant efforts to increase its geographical footprint by adding four new ATMs to its network at the various Sales and Service Centres across the country, to decrease traffic at the branches. 

To better serve customers who prefer remote banking and to promote social distancing practices, BancABC successfully its revamped mobile banking platform, SaruMoney which is accessible through USSD and as an App. The Bank continues to expand capabilities on the SaruMoney platform in line with its focus on innovative digital banking solutions. 

"Designed with the typical Botswana bank user's needs in mind, SaruMoney has increased security features, ensuring safe, accessible, reliable, and universal movement of funds," the MD said.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Magosi for SADC

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort