Eyeing growth: Bannalotlhe

The Botswana Stock Exchange-listed BancABC Botswana has launched its new brand promise, "We Understand You" which the bank says underlines its commitment to its customers and their needs.

BancABC Managing Director, Kgotso Bannalotlhe, said the launch comes at a time that requires innovative and agile financial solutions in order to improve customer’s banking experience, deliver consistent quality service and solidify relationships established over the years.

“We have taken heed of all the feedback received and remain committed to continuously seeking ways to offer improved products and services, reinventing financial solutions and above all, providing a seamless banking experience,” he said

The launch of the three-year “We Understand You” campaign, comes on the back of the Bank’s 10th anniversary. Through the launch of this new brand promise, the Bank seeks to strengthen its offerings within Retail, SMME and Corporate banking.

In light of prioritising customer experience, the Bank increased its transactional capabilities by launching a new 3D Secure programme called Verified by Visa. This online security protocol provides cardholders with an additional authentication layer that confirms the validity of their identity, prevents the unauthorised usage of payment cards. Additionally, BancABC introduced contactless debit and credit cards, which give customers the convenience of making payments by simply

tapping their card on contactless Point-of-Sale machines.

"These customer-centric solutions are a demonstration of our promise to positioning ourselves as the preferred bank for the people of Botswana,” Bannalotlhe said.

“These are also proof points of the Bank’s efforts to enhance the transactional capabilities by offering customers hassle-free functionalities that encourage them to transact more and as a result, improve the overall value proposition.”

BancABC has also made significant efforts to increase its geographical footprint by adding four new ATMs to its network at the various Sales and Service Centres across the country, to decrease traffic at the branches.

To better serve customers who prefer remote banking and to promote social distancing practices, BancABC successfully its revamped mobile banking platform, SaruMoney which is accessible through USSD and as an App. The Bank continues to expand capabilities on the SaruMoney platform in line with its focus on innovative digital banking solutions.

"Designed with the typical Botswana bank user's needs in mind, SaruMoney has increased security features, ensuring safe, accessible, reliable, and universal movement of funds," the MD said.