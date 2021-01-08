Going deeper: Karowe Mine is set for underground expansion PIC: LURACA DIAMOND

Lucara Diamonds expects to have financing in place by the second half of the year for its US$514 million (P6 billion) underground project at Karowe Mine in the Boteti sub-district, BusinessWeek has learnt.

The Karowe mine, situated near Letlhakane has become world famous for large diamond discoveries such Lesedi la Rona, the Constellation and Sewelo. The underground mine, due to be developed over five years to 2026, represents Karowe’s future

In statement on Monday, Lucara president and CEO, Eira Thomas said the company was finalising discussions around debt financing for the underground project and expected these to be concluded in the second half of this year.

“The company continues to explore debt financing options for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the company’s cash flow from operations during the construction period,” she said.

Thomas said this week’s granting of a 25 year mining licence renewal by government for Lucara was a critical step in the “formal sanction of the Karowe underground expansion project”.

“The receipt of our mining licence renewal and extension to 2046 is an important milestone for the Karowe underground expansion project, paving the way for the completion of a supplemental debt financing and full project sanction later this year,” she said.

Last May, Lucara Botswana managing director, Naheem Lasri told BusinessWeek the original estimated cost of the underground project, US$514 million, was being

reviewed in line with the “quantum and timing” of cash flows expected from the current operations against the anticipated financing requirement for the underground expansion programme.

Lucara also cut its 2020 budget for work on the underground project from an initial US$53 million to US$22 million due to the impact of Covid-19 on revenues and cash flows. The revised spending was achieved by focusing on time critical-path items, detailed engineering and design, and limited earth works and geotechnical studies.

The original US$53 million budget would have included long-lead time procurement, as well as some physical works at the underground site.

“We had some activities relating to the pre-sink on the ventilation shaft taking place in 2020 which will probably be pushed out into 2021, however, our focus is to get in the manufacturing queue for some of the specialised shaft-sinking equipment and proceed with the detailed design and engineering,” Lasri told BusinessWeek last May. “The physical civil work can start in 2021.”

Covid-19 related travel bans and restrictions of movement across the world depressed the market for diamonds last year, forcing producers to cut back their production and in some instances, send workers home.