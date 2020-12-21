We are hitting the right chord – ATI

After being granted bail on Friday, controversial local musician ATI says his arrest shows that he is hitting the government exactly where it mattered.

ATI has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of illicit substances, failure to wear a mask and common nuisance on Friday. Extension 2 Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube granted the lekhete hitmaker bail on the conditions that he won’t interfere with investigations and undergo a forensic procedure by the authorised person. ATI told the media after his release that he was not surprised because top official cops are used to corruption.

“The water here runs deeper than we think,” he added. He said there will be more incidents like this when they will say he had broken the law when in actual fact he had not. “Our voices are the power so we will be speaking out on injustice.

Batswana should learn the spirit of togetherness from us as artists. Just because you see us in a competition these are times when we need to come together in sync because when we are synchronized we are stronger,” he said. Real name Atlasaone Molemogi, ATI said at the moment it is not the time to have pride, ego and competition but preserve the next 10 years. ATI added that the youth have the right numbers to take the country from people who

are making them suffer.

ATI said the government is on to him because they had presented him with an extra common nuisance charge relating to an incident in June at Motor Centre in Gaborone.

“Change must come, we are not saying give us your all your powers and jobs, we want to exist,” he said. Going forward the talented singer said they are going to be fighting for their rights. ATI said even if he didn’t have the P2000 bail surety other industry artists were going to help him pay.

Vee Mampeezy who was also fined and brought in for questioning recently added that he is standing with ATI because the latter is more like his younger brother and they share the same cry. “Don’t think that if you arrest one of us you have killed the movement, another artist will take over,” he highlighted. He said people are living lavishly while they struggle.

“When we speak out they say we are mentally disturbed or disrespectful, that is unfair and we are not going to stand for that. Some of us are depressed and suicidal,” he concluded. ATI will appear before court again for his next mention next year in February.