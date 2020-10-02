Ultimate destination: BFA delegates will vote online to choose a new leadership PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) will spend around P500,000 to host a virtual elective ordinary general assembly next week Saturday.

It would be one of the first virtual elections for football. A physical meeting would have cost in the region of P250,000, but was not possible due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the virtual vote would be a significant step for football as Botswana becomes one of the first to hold elections through such a process.

Other federations would follow Botswana developments closely, as a stern test on the conduct of an online vote, awaits.

“The entire world has delayed (football) elections. If this project is successful in Botswana, it will serve as a benchmark for the rest of the world to adopt. It is quite a significant event,” Letshwiti said.

“It is going to be a little bit more expensive because the conventional one costs around P250,000 to P270,000, but this one will go to around P500,000,” he added.

The virtual conference would take place in various centres including Gaborone, Francistown, Palapye and Jwaneng.

Last week, the BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo, indicated all was in place to conduct seamless elections. The use of technology would be key, as delegates elect the new leadership through electronic means for the first time.

“We have put up an IT working team [BFA/BNSC] to model the best IT solutions to hold the

assembly. What is important is to use a risk-free IT solution to sustain the connectivity at a point in time of the congress,” Mfolo said.

Meanwhile, the BFA has said the FIFA funds to support women’s football represent a vital step towards uplifting their game.

Women have largely lagged behind their male counterparts in terms of resources and the pursuit for pay equity and parity.

“The world is moving towards uplifting the women football in all aspects and Botswana cannot be left behind. The FIFA Women’s Development Programme underlines FIFA’s commitment to supporting member associations (MA) in developing the women’s game and builds upon the solid foundations laid by the FIFA Forward Programme. It also follows the recent announcement of an additional $500,000 grant per MA as part of the COVID-19 Relief Plan that will be specifically allocated to women’s football,” Letshwiti said.

“FIFA’s common goals are to grow the game, to get more girls involved in it earlier, to keep more women in the game longer, and to drive the empowerment of women and the societal benefits. I wish to challenge all the footballers to move with the times and support women football, especially in these trying times. Donate your time, your commitment and let the girl child be the winner,” he added.