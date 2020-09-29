PALAPYE: A 64-year-old man of Madiba Ward in Mahalapye was found lying in a pool of blood on Sunday morning near Rainbow Bars at Tidimalo Ward, the police have reported.

Mahalapye Police Station Commander, Omphile Malemenyane confirmed that the deceased had a stab wound on the tummy. He was rushed to Mahalapye District Hospital when he was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Malemenyane also said they arrested a 27-year-old man who stays nearby in connection with the incident. The suspect was traced by the footsteps and arrested at his homestead in the same morning of the discovery of the deceased’s body.

The old man had left a mark on the suspect. He was found struggling with a deep stabbing wound on the neck. He was also rushed to the Mahalapye hospital and was immediately referred to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown where he is admitted.

The police Superintendent said the doctors confirmed that the wound on the suspect was two centimetres

deep. He said the man was recuperating. He suspected that in both stabbings of the suspect and the victim, a knife was used. The weapon was, however, yet to be found.

According to the interviews with the neighbours, Malemenyane said the incident could have occurred the previous night around eight. “The neighbours told us they heard a man screaming but were afraid to get out and check what was happening,” he said.

Malemenyane said they suspect the young man attempted to rob the elderly man of his belongings and he fought back. “The suspect is recovering and as soon as the doctors hand him back further investigations will take place,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s corpse is at the hospital mortuary where it awaits a post mortem.