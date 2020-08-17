Pius Molefe

The Botswana Golf Union (BGU) finds itself skating on thin ice after the resignation of its president, Pius Molefe who was voted into office replacing Enock Mushango in 2019.

He readily confirmed his resignation to Sport Monitor on Saturday. BGU vice president, Modiri Phuthego also confirmed Molefe’s resignation to Sport Monitor.

“He told me about his decision as his vice president. We are supposed to meet him together with the executive committee and interrogate the matter. I will be able to give you more information after our meeting,” Phuthego said.

The resignation of the president is regarded as an indication of a storm that has been brewing within the Union.

According to information reaching this publication, Molefe was frustrated by his committee hence his resignation.

“They frustrated him like they did with Mushango. Fortunately Mushango was able to withstand the pressure. So, Molefe’s resignation is a blow to BGU, “ a source said.

Molefe’s resignation came at a time when BGU secretary general, Tumelo Selikane was currently on suspension in what could be indicative of the extent of the crisis. He confirmed his suspension, adding that things

were not in order at BGU. Other allegations were that the former president, Mushango had been sidelined and the brand development and communications officer was also sidelined and ended up resigning.

“The former president is part of the executive committee, but unfortunately they sidelined him. He was voted out so he is no longer a member of the executive,” a source said. Sport Monitor was also informed that the additional member is also threatening to resign.

“The executive committee is dying and we do not know what is going on. If they do not convene a Special General Meeting, clubs can nominate a person to convene it and pass a motion of no confidence against the remaining committee. That is the power that is given to members by the BGU constitution. So as we speak the constitution also allows either of the two vice presidents to act as president,” a source said.