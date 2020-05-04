Parents could face charge for 'tolerating' cohabitation of pregnant minor

PALAPYE: The parents of a 16-year-old victim of defilement and those of the 22-year-old perpetrator could face the full wrath of the law if investigations reveal they tolerated the duo's alleged liaison, police have warned.

The mother of the adolescent girl of Magwana ward in Mmashoro village, near Serowe, reported the defilement matter with the Serowe police last week after she (the mother) realised her daughter had fallen pregnant.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the young man of the same ward and the victim are in a relationship and had been cohabitating since last October.

Serowe police station commander Poloko Oteng has confirmed the matter saying the man has been detained, and the teenage girl was taken to Sekgoma Hospital where medical tests have proven the pregnancy.

“It is shocking that this juvenile girl has been staying with this man since October last year in an extended family household and adults of both found it acceptable,” the police boss said.

Oteng warned that if the investigations show without reasonable doubt that indeed the set of parents allowed the duo to cohabitate they would be charged in accordance with the Children’s Act.

“The Children’s Act allows us to charge such

parents and if we get proof we are going to charge those who have been staying with them at the man’s house and the mother of the young girl who allowed this behaviour,” Oteng said.

In another matter, a 34-year-old man of Taukome cattlepost near Paje was killed when attempting to mediate in a fight last week.

A 32-year-old, who was fighting with another for the affection of a young woman, allegedly stabbed the deceased with a sharp object.

The deceased, who bled profusely, was rushed to Sekgoma Hospital and was certified dead upon arrival.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime where he was found. It is suspected that the lot were drinking traditional brew when the fight for the woman’s attention ensued.

“The suspect will appear before the Serowe magistrate. We are also investigating what caused the incident and what they were doing at that material time. Further charges would be pressed against all those involved,” Oteng said.