BLUTHORN FUND MANAGERS (PTY) LTD (“BluThorn”) Formerly known as Ecsponent Asset Management (Pty) Ltd in Statutory Management

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

1. On the 2nd April 2020 the Non-Bank Financial Regulatory Authority (“NBFIRA”), acting in terms of Section 46 (4) (a) of the Securities Act No. 26 of 2014 (“the Act”), appointed Mr Peter C. G. Collins as Statutory Manager of BluThorn, formerly known as Ecsponent Asset Management (Pty) Ltd.

2.. In consequence thereof, the Statutory Manager is in full management, control and authority of BluThorn forthwith.

Members of

the public are advised to refer all claims, queries and/or complaints pertaining to BluThorn to the Statutory Manager.

4. Transactions with BluThorn by members of the public, after the date of publication of this notice, will be recognised only if approved by the Statutory Manager.

5. The Statutory Manager shall duly inform the general public and all BluThorn stakeholders of any further developments.

Sriram Gade (Mr.)

ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

April 2, 2020