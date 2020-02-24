GCC Offers Cash For Trash

Gaborone Mayor Father Maphongo PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

As a way of keeping Gaborone clean, Gaborone City Council (GCC) has come up with a new strategy by offering monetary rewards to those who assist the municipality in the city’s clean up.

The new initiative ‘Fill up the bag campaign’ will take place on Friday at the Gaborone bus rank. Those who participate will pocket P30 for each black plastic trash bag filled with waste.

This is the first time GCC has come up with the idea in an effort to keep the city clean.

“We have teams going around to mobilise people to join us for the campaign. The reason why we came up with such an idea of rewarding people is because we want to join hands with the community on the importance of cleanliness,” GCC mayor, Father Maphongo said last week.

“We do not have a proper budget but people should know that they would be rewarded on the spot after filling up those bags with waste. GCC does not have money but we had to talk to different companies to assist us.

We were concerned as councillors about the way the city looks. Truth needs to be told, Gaborone city is dirty and we have

Banners

to do something about it.” The mayor said there is no way investors can come to the country and make business when it is dirty, indicating that cleanliness is a good quality that is good for business. The campaign therefore calls to the public to attempt to get the city closer to the aphorism, ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’.

He said they will keep on reviewing the strategies behind cleaning the city and how they can improve on them going forward. “We are expecting more than 50 people and we are encouraging companies, individuals to assist council in achieving its goal regarding the cleanliness of the city.

It is important as the society to keep our country clean at all times. There will be teachings also on that day on the dangers of dirty environment and diseases that could affect us due to that,” he said. Maphongo also pleaded with business people to always clean the areas they operate in, especially the vendors.