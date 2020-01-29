 
Softball player dies in car crash

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Tshephang Onkemetse
Softball is in mourning following the passing of BMC Rivals 9 player, Tshephang Onkemetse in a car accident near Dibete on Friday.

The club’s representative, Bofa Rankgate said the accident happened on Friday night, when the deceased was driving from Serowe to Gaborone alone.

Onkemetse was an outfielder for BMC after joining the club in 2009. The player, affectionately known Onks, was a coach at Maraka Junior Secondary School’s (JSS) softball team in Lotlhakane for over a decade. Rankgate said the deceased served as softball sub-zone

coordinator covering Lobatse, Molapowabojang and Lotlhakane junior schools. “He moved to Metsimasweu JSS in Serowe in 2019 where he taught agriculture. At the time of his death, he was still an active player for BMC and also assisted in the coaching department,” he said.

Onkemetse was also an umpire during BISA games. He will be laid to rest in Mathangwane on Saturday.

