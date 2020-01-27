Lelatisitswe Sethomo

Member of Parliament for Boteti East, Lelatisitswe Setlhomo has given insight into the construction of a sports complex that will help the area create employment growth and develop sport.

The Boteti area does not have a stadium and a new one is likely to cost around P57 million or more. I am happy about the contribution that the mine is giving our community. Unemployment is one of the serious issues in the area and the project would help some youth find jobs,” Setlhomo said in an interview. “Lucara Mine is in partnership with Central District Council (CDC) and the official opening ceremony will be at the end of this month.”Setlhomo added that some games would now be played at Letlhakane Stadium once it is complete and small businesspeople would be able to make money through selling food and drinks. He said the stadium would have offices

and a community library, which has been housed in one of the schools.

“People were not able to access the library during the weekend because the school premises were closed. Again the library would be bigger than the one we have, something that might help the students.

I believe the money would bring other stuff such as books that could help students when conducting their researches,” he continued. The MP said the stadium would also help artists to hold their festivals or events since they have been forced to use smaller halls. He said the mine had told them that it would build an English medium school as phase two of their project plan in the area.