For most people, bread is a daily commodity and a common comfort food during the winter months. Different types of bread can be had at breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-between. Tota hela in general, bread is a staple mo Botswana.

It had been a while since we experimented with baking at Chellzkitchen, so we went out and grabbed a 2.5kg of Bokomo Cake Flour and Nutriday Plain Yoghurt, sat down and penned down some ideas. We came up with a variety of Breakfast Box.

This box would include Bran Muffins which are healthy, I was also looking at the fact that I could pack them in my son Leboko’s lunch and give one to Shalom for Breakfast before leaving for school the next morning.

These boys enjoy all sorts of cereals on weekend breakfast, most cereals are packed with sugar which is why I’m strict about the types we get and always have Bokomo Brand Flakes on the list.

They are a great source of fibre. Next on the list would be Coffee Rusks. Nkile ka leka di plain rusks a few years back and wasn’t too happy with the outcome.

While surfing the net a few weeks ago, I came across an easy recipe for coffee rusks, being the coffee lover I am who always has a Ricoffy stash, I knew I had to try making rusks. What’s breakfast without 2i bagels. I made mini ones so one could enjoy a bit of everything from the Breakfast Box.

There was a request put in ko lapeng for scones when I mentioned my baking mission. I had strawberries leftover which needed to be used before going off, this is how we arrived at Strawberry Scones. This is the recipe I will be sharing today. They taste delicious with a pop of flavour in every bite not forgetting how aesthetically pleasing they are. These scones would no doubt be the star of any tea time session. Making them is as easy as your traditional scones, yet they look and taste so different.

Pair your scones with some jam to enhance the fruit flavour with an option of cream to cut the sweetness. If you are adventurous, jam and cheese is a hit! If you would like the recipes for the other goodies in the Breakfast

Box, visit our FB page Chellzkitchen where we have shared the recipes in full as well as others which could make up your box. Stay warm, and remember it’s important to wash and sanitise your hands as cold as it might be.

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups Bokomo Cake Flour

1/3 cup Sugar

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 cup cold butter, cut into 1/2” cubes

1 cup Diced Strawberries

1/2 cup Madila or Inkomazi

2 large Eggs

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 tbsp Milk VANILLA GLAZE

1 cup icing sugar

2 tbsp milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the chilled butter and mix it into the flour mixture with your hands until it resembles coarse crumbs. Alternatively, this can be done in a food processor.

Once the butter is fully incorporated, add the strawberries and stir gently. In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream, eggs, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix just until a dough begins to form.

The dough will be slightly sticky. Divide the dough in half and transfer the first half to a lightly-floured board. Form it into a disc.

Using a sharp knife, cut the disc into 6 equal slices. Transfer the slices to a parchment-lined baking sheet and repeat with the other half of the dough. Using a pastry brush, brush the top of each scone with milk.

Transfer the scones to the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 190°c Bake the scones until they just begin to brown on top, between 17 and 20 minutes.

Keep a close eye on them. If they begin to brown too quickly, place a piece of aluminum foil over top to slow the browning process.

Remove the scones from the oven and allow them to cool completely. In the meantime, in a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, cream, and vanilla extract. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled scones. Enjoy immediately or store them in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.