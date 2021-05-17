Chellz Kitchen

Flavour profile, spice combination, phrases like these used to make me super nervous while watching cooking shows.

I’d always ask myself gore will I ever be able to cook like that, eyeballing measurements, a splash or drizzle of something, ke dira the “Salt Bae”. Little did I know that one day I’ll razzle dazzle in the kitchen as if I have years of experience. When you spend enough time in the kitchen and are intentional about your cooking, as well as being comfortable with experimenting and not always getting it right, certain things become easier. For example; when you hear soy sauce, you can immediately think of oyster sauce and Asian influences.

When you hear sticky wings or ribs, something clicks and you know brown sugar has a role to play.

There are spices and herbs I can confidently say I can match and make them complement each other, which enhance and bring a dish together, as well as really highlighting the ingredient flavours giving them a delicately precise presence.

This is how this signature Prawn Pasta dish came about. It was the first time I made it and I used some advice I got from a cook friend (Tizzle) recently which was to always write down what I’m doing, especially when throwing caution to the wind and creating .

He is a great cook who is passionate about food and comes up with some amazing ideas for dishes. When it comes to experimenting he is always up to a challenge.

I quite enjoy his online tutorials and just recently I learnt how to sharpen my knives using an ordinary mug from my kitchen, a technique I tried at my last Chellzkitchen class and it was incredible. I remember someone in the class had complained about blunt knives and needing to purchase an expensive set.

She also sharpened her knife after my demo

and quickly changed her mind about the expensive set purchase. Chicken is always a suitable substitute in a recipe that calls for seafood and vice versa. With a bag of prawns to go to town with, the husband and I made Sushi on our Anniversary, couple days later I made open breakfast sandwiches then to finish them off I decided to go with a pasta, a comforting bowl of tagliatelle, long, ribbon-style pasta suits thick sauces.

Like our page Chellzkitchen on Facebook and make a suggestions for a name for our signature dish. The best name will be picked as the official name and the winner will also win a hamper from us which will include 25% discount on the next Chellzkitchen Class, Salacia Water and Chateau Del Rei which can be enjoyed with most of our dishes.

Ingredients:

Prawns 2 cups Prawns/Shrimp 2 tbls Sugar Salt & Pepper to taste 2 tbls Smoked Paprika. Mix to coat and fry in medium to hot oil few minutes depending on size.

Once cooked with good colour, set aside and make sauce in same pan. Sauce Bottle Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce 1 tbls Garlic 1 tbls Parsley 1tsp Salt Sugar 3 to 4 tbls Low Sodium Soy sauce 1 tsp White pepper Add all ingredients to pan, cook on low heat until it all comes together.

Pasta Cook as per instructions on the packet or until Al Dante. For the perfect al dente bite, it’s often recommended to boil tagliatelle in generously salted water for approximately 8- 10 minutes do most dried ribbons of pasta such as linguine, spaghetti. Remember to taste a piece before removing from the water. Reintroduce prawns and add pasta or serve on top of pasta. Garnish with Spring Onion!