Latty, Yung Amazing release Amapiano single

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 23, 2021
Latty and Yung Amazing
Controversial artist, Leatile Motlhamme also known as Latty in the entertainment industry has released a new single with Yung Amazing titled ‘This Gender’.

It was recorded at Drumsonic Studios, produced by DP Ramz and engineered by Lord Rage also known as Leggacy DG.

“In this song I collaborated with Yung Amazing and we both contributed to the writing of the song. This gender is a party song and it talks about things men go through because of women, but not in an intense or derogatory way; it’s a humorous song and it is not meant to belittle women. However, every man has a story to tell about a woman who once showed him life,” Latty told Arts & Culture. Furthermore, Latty said he had collaborated with Yung Amazing in the single which also featured the likes of William Last KRM, Ozi F Teddy and Leggacy DG. He added that Batswana accepted their music with open arms. He said

he started doing the Amapiano genre with This Gender’ song.  Lattty added that he fell in love with Amapiano music genre and would continue with it going forward.

He also said they were coming up with a different sound and excited to do something their fans have not heard before; proving himself as a diverse artist.

Latty markets his music through social media. “Challenges I have faced as an artist include lack of radio airplay and COSBOTS giving artists a lesser amount of royalties. Also 2020 was a hectic year for all artists because there were no shows,” he expressed.  He said he was looking forward to shooting a video for the new single. He added that he could not wait to release the Amapiano he was working on with EP Yung Amazing.

