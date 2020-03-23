President Mokgweetsi Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dumelang Saleshando has strongly condemned President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s Saturday secret trip to Namibia that led to his quarantine status.

In a statement released on Monday, Saleshando said: “The decision by President Masisi to undertake an unnecessary trip to a country grappling with the outbreak of the corona virus was blatantly irresponsible and reckless.”

“Having cautioned the nation against travelling outside the country, the President should have known that he will have to lead by example. His appetite for international travel cannot take priority over the nation’s health concern.”

The Botswana Crogress Party (BCP) leader said Masisi “behaved in a hypocritical manner and lost the moral authority to marshal the troops against the corona[virus].”

Saleshando further said the president should appoint Vice president Slumber Tsogwane as Acting President to lead the fight against the pandemic because he is

Banners

unable to fully discharge his duties on account of the quarantine.

Director of Health Services, Dr Malaki Tshipiyagae placed Masisi on a 14 days quarantine upon his return from Namibia.

“The fight against Corona[virus] cannot be directed from a quarantine by a leader who is susceptible to reckless conduct. We need a full-time commander who will be able to fully direct and interact with the health workers and the established command team for maximum vigilance,’ reads a statement from Saleshando.

He added: “We trust that the President will accept that he has needlessly compromised the nations fight against possible infections and allow his deputy to take control as Acting President and the nation’s leader against Corona[virus]”.