BFA President, Maclean Letshwiti PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president has warned Botswana Premier League sides that he can no longer stall Confederation of African Football (CAF) from coming to inspect local football on Club Licensing.

He said starting immediately; Club Licensing will be implemented to the full.

“Actually you are lucky because of me. I keep stalling CAF to come and do inspection and it is wrong. Do you know that if our clubs do not comply with club licensing requirements, they are not allowed to take part in continental competitions? So by sacrificing club licensing, we are actually sacrificing our clubs,” he said.

Letshwiti said clubs must now be aware that the time is now for it to be applied. “Club licensing is going to apply 100% effective today,” Letshwiti told Premier League

clubs at the transformation seminar held on Saturday. He said he understands that change is sometimes painful but warned that there is no way out.

The seminar was graced by respected football administrators, amongst them Ashford Mamelodi and Derek Blanckesee who is the FIFA and CAF project engineer responsible for Club Licensing. Blanckesee also emphasised the need to comply with Club Licensing requirements. He also said in his view, 16 is an unnecessarily a huge number for the local league. He said if he had his way, the BPL would have not more than 12 teams.