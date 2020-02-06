The Botswana Police Service (BPS) is offering a P50,000 reward to anyone that can provide a lead to the arrest and possible conviction of suspect(s) involved in the murder of Esaleone Isago Mosweu.
BPS’s deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali said the 34-year-old deceased who originates from Serowe was found dead at Mogoditshane on the December 2, 2019.
Furthermore, Bagali stated that the police are looking for 30-year-old Omphitlhetse Otlaadisa
He said that any information on the whereabouts of the suspect(s) should be communicated to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the nearest police station.