 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) is offering a P50,000 reward to anyo...
The Malawian President Peter Mutharika has accused the country's Const...
President Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment trial, endi...
All the five cases of suspected Coronavirus cases have tested negative...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. P50,000 reward for murder suspect(s)

P50,000 reward for murder suspect(s)

PINI BOTHOKO Thursday, February 06, 2020
Omphitlhetse Otlaadisa, police are looking for him
The Botswana Police Service (BPS) is offering a P50,000 reward to anyone that can provide a lead to the arrest and possible conviction of suspect(s) involved in the murder of Esaleone Isago Mosweu.

BPS’s deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali said the 34-year-old deceased who originates from Serowe was found dead at Mogoditshane on the December 2, 2019.

Furthermore, Bagali stated that the police are looking for 30-year-old Omphitlhetse Otlaadisa

Banners
of Kanye village to help in the investigations of the case.

He said that any information on the whereabouts of the suspect(s) should be communicated to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the nearest police station.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

The Deficit

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
?>