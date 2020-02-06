Omphitlhetse Otlaadisa, police are looking for him

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) is offering a P50,000 reward to anyone that can provide a lead to the arrest and possible conviction of suspect(s) involved in the murder of Esaleone Isago Mosweu.

BPS’s deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali said the 34-year-old deceased who originates from Serowe was found dead at Mogoditshane on the December 2, 2019.

Furthermore, Bagali stated that the police are looking for 30-year-old Omphitlhetse Otlaadisa

of Kanye village to help in the investigations of the case.

He said that any information on the whereabouts of the suspect(s) should be communicated to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the nearest police station.