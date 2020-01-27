A visualisation of the SARS virus. It is a type of coronavirus and displays the signature crown like appearance under a microscope

Some Batswana in China fear for their lives as they feel their government is not doing enough to assist them in the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which appeared in Wuhan, China in the recent weeks, has infected more than 870 people and cost about 56 lives.

While it is said that China continues to take major measures to prevent the virus from spreading amongst them restricting entry and exit in cities outside of Wuhan, some Batswana have since taken to social media calling on government to evacuate them.

Most countries are evacuating their people from Wuhan, which is the city hard-hit by coronavirus and on lockdown, meaning cars and all modes of transport services taxis, subways, buses, trains, and flights, are halted.

Although at this point the virus has not infected any Motswana, Batswana in China have expressed their fears and want to be evacuated.

One of the Batswana living in China, Kerapetse Lydia Matshaba told The Monitor that although they have been in constant communication with the Botswana Embassy in China, there are no efforts to get them out of the danger zone.

Matshaba, a doctor, said they are helpless and have run out of necessities such as food and water, but are unable to go out for refills since the city is on lockdown.

“We’re in constant communication with our Ambassador and other Botswana Embassy Officials in Beijing; so far nothing has been done in terms of efforts to get us out of the danger zone. Most universities have issued memos for students to liaise with their embassies in order to evacuate them, as schools won’t be open anytime soon as most were to open January 10, 2020,” said Matshaba.

“We need our government to

release a directive for us to be evacuated.

We have ran out of food, and water because we can’t go outside of our houses or rooms due to the strict adherence as the virus is suspected to be airborne, and is transmitted from human to human with close contact. Everything for now seems to be a health hazard and is contaminated, be it food in the supermarket, doorknobs, buttons on elevators.

We’re even told not to touch the masks when we take them off. Really, we’re desperate, helpless, and surrounded by death,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Botswana in China has acknowledged Batswana students in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A statement from the embassy says there is continual monitoring of developments and is in constant contact with the Chinese authorities and Batswana students in the affected city of Wuhan.

“The embassy wishes to encourage the Batswana community in Wuhan and other provinces that even in these trying circumstances, to stay calm and adhere to the safety precautions and measures provided by the Chinese government and avoid any risk of infection.

At this present moment on account of the lockdown, there is minimal intervention by way of physical contact and direct supplies by the Embassy to the affected nationals.

The Chinese authorities have assured their support to all international students and other nationals who are affected by the lockdown.

The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with the affected Batswana, keeping them updated on new developments as they unfold,” read the statement.