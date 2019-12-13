The Mascom housing project handover

As part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy, Mascom started the Housing Project in 2009, at the village of Ramotlabatlaki.

Mascom took an interest in providing decent living to deserving Batswana after devastating floods in this village left many families homeless.

At that point, Mascom was part of a Private Partnership Project (PPP) with the Government of Botswana, termed Nteletsa 2, which aimed to connect with telecommunications 41 underserved villages in the area.

One of the 41 villages that Mascom was tasked with rolling out telecommunications services to, was a small village of Ramotlabaki. On the event to launch the services to the village leadership, Mascom’s ICT business of the day, was distracted by the reality and state of the village, in aftermath of devastating floods.

Mascom made a commitment to build seven houses, to the most deserving families in Ramotlabaki. This initiative continues to gain momentum and to date a total of

43 houses have been handed over.

The latest village to benefit from the Mascom Housing Project was Otse, where five beneficiaries received fully -urnished homes and Christmas grocery in the presence of the South East District Council, Area Member of Parliament, Kgosi and the Office of the President represented by the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development.

Other villages that have been part of the Mascom Housing Project are Molepolole, Gamodubu, Mogoditshane, Bobonong, Kuke, Malaka, Lecheng, Lerala, Tsabong, Maubelo and McCathy’s Rust.

In her handover speech, the Mascom CEO, Dzene Makhwade-Seboni said, “Mascom commits to continue with the housing into the future to ensure that we contribute positively to the most affected members of our community by bestowing upon them the dignity that comes with one owning their own home”.