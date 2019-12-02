Unity Dow

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has dropped charges against the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Unity Dow who was being investigated for allegedly improper actions relating to tertiary education sponsorships.

According to a source close to the development, the DCEC closed the investigation against Dow, as there was no evidence to the effect that she acted corruptly.

Dow was being probed for an alleged relationship between her and International Aviation Solutions (IAS) director, Thatayaone Seduke. Seduke, who was the preferred supplier of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security, is also part of a DCEC investigation against former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi.

The DCEC investigations commenced while Dow was still the Minister of Education and Skills Development. According to local publications, the probe came after Seduke allegedly approached Dow requesting that the Department of Tertiary Education and Financing (DTEF) sponsor potential students destined to enrol with IAS.

In another matter, in 2017 DCEC raided Limkokwing University of Creative Technology offices to investigate a possible conflict of interest after the University sourced legal services from Education Minister, Unity Dow’s law firm.

The DCEC raided the institution in an investigation on issues of possible conflict of interest between the University and

Banners

Dow, involving a lucrative contract in which the Minister’s law firm was engaged to provide legal services.

The Botswana Gazette had reported that Dow and Associates was under the payroll of Limkokwing University. Then the DCEC started probing the University. The publication had also revealed that Dow and Associates and Limkokwing University had reached an agreement that saw the firm providing legal services which came at a P25, 000 retainer payable monthly for four months.

This development raised eyebrows on issues of conflict of interest as Dow and Associates represented Limkokwing University, which was under Dow’s portfolio as Minister of Education.

DCEC spokesperson, Phakamile Kraai was cagey in discussing the matter. He could only state that the corruption-busting agency was still looking into the case.

Meanwhile, Dow could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone was unanswered.

Her boss, President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to be eager to see all those in his Cabinet, Parliament and any other senior government officials implicated in graft prosecuted.