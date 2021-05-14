Going ahead: Botswana is preparing to take part in the Region 5 Games PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana is preparing to send a team to the Region 5 Youth Games billed for Maseru, Lesotho in December.

This is despite the suspension of sport in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As it stands, the team might be handpicked in October to start preparing for the games.

Botswana National Sport Commission’s games director, Boitumelo Moagi told Mmegi Sport they were still awaiting an update from Region 5 secretariat office after consultation with stakeholders.

Asked if it was necessary to send a team to the games, Moagi said the matter was still under discussion internally.

Speaking to Mmegi Sport, AUSC Region 5 chief executive officer, Stanley Mutoya said it was not only Botswana where sport is suspended but also other countries in the region.

“The moment that the ministers announced that the games should go ahead, it means preparations would go ahead. National teams are allowed to compete in international competitions despite pronouncement by the government. The team going to Lesotho is a national team even though it is an age group,” he said.

However, Mutoya said they want countries to respect COVID-19 protocols. He said the more they fight the pandemic together, the sooner sport would get back to play. He said if pressure were applied on governments to resume sport, it would cause more delays.

Meanwhile, Mutoya said the Region 5 Youth Games were originally scheduled for December 4 to 13, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sport to a halt.

He said the ministers from Botswana, Malawi and Lesotho met in July 2020 and resolved to shelve the games due to the pandemic, with the view to reconvening in January 2021 for further assessment, but that was not possible.

“In making the decision to proceed with the games, the troika considered a number of elements. Key amongst these elements was the fact that the Lesotho Cabinet had approved the hosting of the rescheduled games in December. In addition, the troika was pleased with the progress made by the Region 5 secretariat in developing COVID-19 protocols guidelines in consultation with the World Health Organisation. These guidelines would go a long way in ensuring the hosting

of safe games,” he said.

Mutoya added a number of countries were rolling out the vaccines and that sport had returned to action in most of them. He said they had to go ahead with the games because other qualifiers for major games such as AFCON and Olympics were ongoing under strict protocols.

He said the games were also a development platform for athletes. He said some athletes have lost an opportunity to compete at the games last year because they are now over 20 years. “We are putting up measures (to ensure) that the games are safe. The size of the teams would be reduced especially for individual codes such as athletics. Some of the events would be cancelled such as throws and triathlon, which we know we are not strong as a region.

When we go to Malawi, we hope to have all codes in the programme,” Mutoya said. Malawi is the next host of the games after Lesotho.

He said they were still to meet and decide if things like the opening ceremony would be held at the stadium or virtually, should all athletes be based in Lesotho or travel two days before they compete.

Mutoya said the government of Lesotho had a budget of 280 million maluti (approximately P214 million) for the games, which is likely to be affected by the postponement of the games.

Meanwhile, Mutoya said they would be engaging international federations such as Judo and FIFA to assist. “The Judo Federation has agreed to donate mats, scoring software, training of facilitators while FIFA through COSAFA, would take care of football games. The games are also used by international federations as qualifiers,” he said.

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) acting chief executive officer (CEO), Tuelo Serufho told Mmegi Sport they have not

finalised the budget for the games yet. “We have recently received our grant allocation from Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) and currently working on adjusting our budget, including allocations to NSAs and special projects,” he said.