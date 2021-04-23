 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

About 15 Bank SBI Botswana employees will soon be jobless following th...
Former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi is demanding P50 million from the State ...
Last week President Mokgweetsi Masisi tried to press a ‘reset&rs...
All is not well in the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). ‘...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Tensions rise in Cabinet as Masisi’s COVID-19 Task Team runs country

Tensions rise in Cabinet as Masisi’s COVID-19 Task Team runs country

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, April 23, 2021
Cabinet in a meeting. PIC MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Last week President Mokgweetsi Masisi tried to press a ‘reset’ button on his Cabinet as an endeavour to put Botswana’s Executive into order after some ugly tensions threatened to undo his power grip.

The President was forced to call a hasty Cabinet retreat held under a bizarre theme of “Reset, reclaiming the government and implementing our change mandate”.

But despite this technical solution to a political problem, tensions are still simmering and rising inside Masisi’s Cabinet.

Mmegi has learnt that the biggest bone of contention in the Executive is that the President has shifted the Cabinet’s power to the Presidential COVD-19 Task Team.

Ministers feel powerless as large sums of government funding is diverted without consultation to COVID-19 by the Presidential Task Team and this is stalling all other key projects and shifting government priorities.

“Some Ministers are complaining that the reason why some projects are failing is because funds are diverted to COVID-19 without being consulted and at times they cannot make any decisions as they are forced to consult the Task Team first.

What frustrates mostly is that the Task Team has been given powers to overturn some decisions if they do not agree with (them),” the source said.

This explains the reason behind the Cabinet retreat theme as members of the Executive were being promised to “reclaim the government and implement

Banners
their mandate”.

Mmegi has however learnt that the two Cabinet Ministers who have been threatening to resign are still unhappy.

 Cabinet tensions finally came out in the open last week when Masisi reshuffled his Ministers in anticipation of Dr Thapelo Matsheka’s impeding resignation from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Dr Matsheka was quickly demoted and sent out to a junior ministry to become Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development. Peggy Serame was elevated to the Ministry of Finance and replaced by Mmusi Kgafela who took over the Investment, Trade and Industry portfolio.

The Cabinet reshuffle was preceded by a major reshuffle of Permanent Secretaries.

Masisi’s reset retreat is said to have not yielded much as there were notable absentees allegedly without any apologies. Dr Matsheka is one of the Ministers who did not attend the retreat.

Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalefi Leagajang could not be drawn into explaining the President’s reshuffle. “Cabinet appointments and or reshuffles are preserve and prerogative of His Excellency the President as empowered under the Constitution.

That being so, Cabinet issues are not a matter for idle speculation and conjecture,” he said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

We don

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort