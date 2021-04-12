Chellz's Kitchen-today

I never imagined it was possible to make anything more with our NutriDay 2 ingredients dough, after the long list I have shared with you.

In fact, I still wouldn’t have thought it possible had I not made the most authentic Hot Cross Buns for my family, friends and colleagues to wish them a happy holiday. As the warm aroma of spices filled the house I knew they were perfect. Some of the feedback I got was “too nice” and “it’s like the real thing, the cinnamon balance is just right” that was dad, he’s like a Hot Cross Bun connoisseur. When I first saw this recipe I knew he had to taste them, that he would give the most valuable feedback.

Growing up we ate a lot of hot cross buns all year round not just at Easter time, I did find that as I grew older I was less inclined to foods that had raisins. That would include peanuts, fruit cake and hot cross buns. My husband doesn’t like raisins either and so we never have anything which include them. Wait, my muesli comes with raisins and I pick them out. I made a conscious decision to introduce my kids to hot cross buns a while ago. My youngest can be very particular sometimes, not wanting to taste unfamiliar foods, it’s actually so silly because how else do you know if you like or dislike something?

Sing along,

Hot cross buns,

Hot cross buns,

One a penny,

Two a penny,

Hot cross buns.

A hot cross bun is a spiced sweet bun usually made with fruit, marked with a cross on the top, and traditionally eaten on Good Friday. Easter Monday holds religious significance for Christians, as it follows Easter Sunday, the day Jesus Christ was resurrected following his crucifixion on Good Friday. For some, it’s a more solemn remembrance of Christ’s death and subsequent resurrection.

Lovers of hot cross buns get their hands on them throughout the year, many people have them for breakfast, warm and toasted with some butter while others fancy them at tea time.

These 2i Hot Cross Buns whip up real fast and are a warm comforting, this is defiantly a great easy bake to take into winter. 5 spice mix has health benefits worth making note of, Cinnamon, for example, has been studied for possible effects in lowering blood sugar levels; it is also an antioxidant, helps to fight inflammation, and lowers cholesterol levels. It is also said the all spice mix is an antioxidant and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Raisins are naturally sweet and high in sugar and calories, meaning you could leave the sugar out of the recipe completely or use very little, but they’re beneficial to our health when eaten in moderation. In fact, raisins can aid digestion, boost iron levels, and keep your bones strong.

As always modifications are allowed, I made a batch with no raisins, Hot Cross Buns also pair well with chocolate spread. I have a vision, I want to say warm Ultra Mel custard would be a mind blowing combination. Chellzkitchen will defiantly be giving that a try, like and follow our Facebook page to find out if it was a Hit or Miss, ask us questions and share your kitchen experiences

Hot Cross Buns

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Bokomo Cake Flour

2 Tlbs Cake Flour + 1 Tsp Baking Powder + Splash of Water

1/8 cups Brown Sugar

3 Tbls Baking Powder

1 Tbls Mixed Spice

½ cup Raisins

1 ½ cups NutriDay Plain Yoghurt

1 Egg (egg wash)

2 Tbls Icing sugar + 4 Tlbs Water (Glaze)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat Oven at 180°C

Mix all dry ingredients and add raisins once incorporated

Stir in NutriDay Plain Yoghurts bring dough together

Knead on floured surface for 8 minutes

Cut dough into 8 to 12 pieces, roll into balls and place on baking tray

Egg wash the buns and allow them to sit 10min and rise

Place the paste in a piping bag and draw on crosses

Bake for 18 – 20min until golden

Brush over with icing sugar water while warm