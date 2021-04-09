Pastor uses cartoons for life changing messages

Pastor Gomolemo Kalayakgosi is a graphic illustrator/cartoonist devoted to transforming the youth and children’s lives with inspirational messages through his illustrations (cartoons).

This minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ owns a company called Horeb Inc. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Kalayakgosi explained that the message screams much louder when inked into illustrations.

After becoming a pastor, he decided to pause drawing and illustrations for some time. He explained that at the time he felt it didn’t suit the kind of career he devoted himself to.

“I tried to find other ways to reach the youth and children with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, but along the way I felt like something was missing, that is when I turned back to my arts and started drawing again. My main aim is to transform the youth through the gospel hidden in the form of art. Most of my art tries to address social ills and hopefully bring about transformation,” he confidently said.

The pastor also highlighted that he grew up in an artistic family. He said growing up, his elder brother Mothusi Kalayakgosi was into drawing and realistic artwork and that automatically rubbed on him. He explained that from as early as five years he started drawing cartoons and realistic artwork by drawing soccer players from Kick Off Magazine. Furthermore, he added that he studied Multimedia at FCTVE and specialised in 2D and 3D Animation.

He also said his work was inspired by everything around him and is reflection of himself. “I reflect what is inside me and try to share the light I have from within. I do educational artwork and humor. Like I have highlighted I’m blessed with a story line that is able to drive someone out of their dark moments and give them hope for tomorrow,” he revealed.

Moreover, he pointed out that the reception of his art was massive. Recently Kalayakgosi was on position four at the international competition for Cartoonist of the Year Award 2020 with Toons Mag in Norway. He was also privileged and blessed again to participate at the Cero Lampoon Festival and Hithi Festival Nderkombetar Karikatures respectively. This talented pastor also came third on a Local Art Competition (Anti Corruption Art Competition) with Botswana Centre for Public Integrity (BCPI) in 2020.

The pastor aims to create employment and raise awareness on anti – and Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Christ. “Locally the art that we do is not really taken seriously, still associated with kids but it’s a powerful tool that can transform and change lives. It is a voice to the voiceless on its own. Cartoons have power to even bring instant change in governments”.