I cant be sure what it is about chicken wings that makes them just so satisfying to eat.

Perhaps its the experience and procedure of eating them. Do you eat yours from the big end (mini-drumstick) to the small or the other way round? There are those that cut in half. I’ve seen a video where someone cut theirs in 3 and personally I felt it was a bit extra. I’m digressing a bit. Are you a drum or flats kind of person and do you eat your favourite parts first or save them for last? Drums, or drumettes, resemble small chicken legs, with a single, main bone running through the middle. Flats, or wingettes, get their name because they’re, well, flat. They have two smaller bones that run the length of the wing. Funny story, I have a friend ko states, Lebo, yimiwee Lebo dies for her chicken wings. Her favourite part you wouldn’t believe it, is the bones. I had a virtual cook out with her late last year where we made one of my signature dishes Deep Fried melala. That’s actually one of the exciting things we have launched at Chellzkitchen; Air BnB Cooking Experiences. This is where we offer people all over the world an opportunity to cook Traditional Foods and have a taste of Botswana. This is a very revolutionary concept and we look forward to putting Botswana foods on the global map in this way.

Chicken wings can be prepared in different ways; stove top, fried or baked in the oven for a healthier alternative. The list is endless when it comes to the various taste profiles and one can whip up a different basting batter and/or sauce to drench them in every single time! For sure, Chellzkitchen wings are one of our most exciting foods to prepare. More than often we end up with students adding or taking away from the set ingredient list, adding a special touch to their wings to perfectly match their personalities.

This is always nice as everyone gets to tastes each others wings and swap ideas on how to achieve the taste. With so many flavours and textures, chicken wings have become very popular. It is very easy to prepare and in such a short time that you can add something to the menu to complete the meal in a short period.

Honey garlic chicken wings are absolutely delicious. They’re sweet and sticky and the perfect addition to any appetizer plate. These chicken wings are oven baked

until crispy and then coated with a honey garlic sauce. Its easy to adjust the recipe to make the wings mild in flavour or add a little extra kick! It took me a while to warm up to baked chicken wings because let’s face it, deep fried tastes too good, but now that I have, I can’t get enough.

Baked Chicken Wings

Ingredient

• 907.18 g chicken wings

• 1 tsp oil

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 pinch black pepper to taste

Honey Garlic Sauce

• 169.5 g Honey

• 2 tbsp All Joy Soy Sauce

• 1 tbsp fresh Ginger

• 1 tbsp Garlic

• 0.5 tsp chili powder optional

• fresh cilantro chopped, for garnish

(optional)

Instructions

For the Baked Chicken Wingsl Preheat oven to 200°C Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then set aside.

In a large bowl, add chicken wings. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper. Use a pair of tongs or a spatula to gently toss the chicken wings to coat.

Arrange chicken wings in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake chicken wings for 40 minutes or until juices run clear, turning them half way through.

For the Honey Garlic Sauce

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and chili powder (optional) to a rapid boil. Allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until sauce is reduced by 1/2.

Remove saucepan from heat. Cover and set aside

Working quickly, place baked chicken wings in a bowl, then pour prepared honey garlic glaze on top. This step works best if both the chicken and the sauce are hot. Use a spatula to toss the chicken wings until they are coated in the glaze. Note: It’s okay if the glaze is thick, but it should pour easily. If it doesn’t, microwave the glaze for 30 seconds at a time until it’s liquid again, then quickly pour over the chicken wings.

Serve honey garlic chicken wings immediately with chopped cilantro as garnish (optional).