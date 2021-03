Sasa Klaas PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Local female rapper Sasa Klaas (Sarona Motlhagodi) of Mmamongwato fame has tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier today, Mmegi has learnt.

Police confirmed the helicopter crash but did not provide details on casualties or survivors. Sasa, born May

17 1993, is the daughter of Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Annah Mokgethi.