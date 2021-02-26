Through portrait photography, Kalabante is able to tell people’s stories PIC: KissedBytheGods

Proving to be a very difficult time for most businesses, the creative industry was also subjected to the challenges introduced by COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Kalabante, a creative commonly known as KissedBytheGods is a visual artist who makes stories through digital art. The Mahalapye-born and raised artist aims to create art through the use of various media like photography and videography.

He told Arts & Culture in an interview that COVID-19 has had a huge impact. He said for instance, when lockdown was declared, it restricted movement and this meant that photo shoots could not take place and there were no events for one to cover.

Due to this, his photography business and related projects came to a standstill. However, he utilised this time to his best advantage to actually develop and come up with more ideas for his business.

Kalabante who began his photography journey in late 2016 upon completion of his Form 5 expressed that in compliance with the new normal, he wears a face mask during all his photo shoots.

“I ensure that my clients also put on face masks and only take them off when we are on set then put them back on off set,” he stressed.

With regard to the equipment that he uses, he said it is regularly disinfected and same applies to his subjects.

He said

he makes sure to sanitise the items every opportunity he gets. Moreover, he is into shoots that promote hand free and maintain at least one metre distance between subjects. Despite this difficult time, the passionate creator said he is motivated by his love for art to keep going forward.

“The thought of having to capture live pictures, turn them into my own type of art and tell different stories was something I found to be very interesting, so I will keep on doing it,” he added. On the support from people, he deemed it as amazing because the online base provides undying support to work his way up.

Furthermore, he said that he mostly does portrait photography and events photography because the two genres dominate his craft. Through portrait photography, he is able to tell people’s stories and also capture their personalities through the type of pictures that he takes.

Kalabante said he has exhibited at the National Museum in 2019 with other amazing Batswana artists. Concluding the interview, he urged fellow creatives to abide by the quote; Do you and be you no matter what, only you know what you are destined to be.