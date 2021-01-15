So, Lawrence Ookeditse, has left the BDP.

A long-term party stalwart and an able debater, the BDP must be feeling bruised. Well, maybe not. Clearly, he must have wondered what future he had in the party regard being had to either his hopes for political office or the ideals he joined the party for. No doubt, his move will be downplayed by the BDP, as a normal occurrence in politics, but that would only be half the truth.

He is an able debater and an intellectual, and the party could use a man like him. They have plenty of debaters and intellectuals, but rarely, at his level. In fact, it needs more of his kind.

The future of the BDP lies in its capacity to convince an increasingly educated population, that despite fifty four years of trying to make the country escape third world status, it is still relevant. That’s no mean feat, especially when the situation on the ground suggest that the country is going down the economic abyss. This is a man who left a plum post in government for politics, in the hope of public office. He did not go to politics simply, to look for a job. He left a job, for politics. No, he was not retiring, as if often the case with the many in parliament, who have no voice outside the caucus because being in Parliament is almost literally a life and death matter . Now, that is significant. I know, from our private conversations, he believed a lot in the current administration, just as he did in the former. One can safely conclude therefore, that he had undying loyalty to party and what the party stood for. The UDC, would doubtless, have welcomed a man of his caliber with open arms. But there is too much chaos in the leftist movement. For all the supposedly revolutionary ideals the formation professes; and the exciting manifesto promises, internal stability is one thing that has remained elusive, and has dashed its hopes of assuming power. This pervasive state of utter chaos, spanning decades, has precipitated two notable outcomes. For one, it has rendered the formation a prime hunting ground for the ruling party. Secondly, it has made the formation unattractive for those who seek a new political home. To be sure, the BDP must be an opposition party right now.

Thanks to this state of affairs, it is not. It is better to acknowledge this, than to blame it all on vote rigging. If such indeed happened, and evidence has been scant, at best, it was only a contributory factor. But I am talking about Lawrence Ookeditse and what his defection signifies, in the present political

landscape. I digress.

My point is that the defection of a person of Lawrence Ookeditse’s caliber, for the reasons he has stated, is reflective. The BPF is a place where disgruntled BDP members go. It is to President Masisi what the BMD was to former President Khama. Frankly, I have trouble telling the two parties apart outside the bile that flows between them.

It has as yet, to present a political or economic philosophy that is materially different to its ancestor party, if it has presented any at all. Its rhetoric has been more about the current president, than about what it has for the people. But the defection of individuals like Lawrence Ookeditse, has the effect of bolstering the party’s credibility. One can only hope to start hearing rhetoric from the party that is not about Khama and Masisi but about issues of national significance, something the BPF really needed to up the tempo on. The “Eseng mo go Kgosi Kgolo” brand, is more suited to a tribal regiment of tribesmen like me.

It is by no means suited to a political party. It transforms a good politician, overnight, into a hopeless demagogue. Somehow, the BPF is growing, and it is growing at Domkrag’s expense. A friend of mine, a BDP member now on leave from active politics, suggested to me the other day, on telling him that I am destitute of a political home, that the BPF are in fact the party to join.

I am talking about a former BDP firebrand, and an intellectual of note. Meanwhile, the BDPs credibility is increasingly in dire straits. As a matter of personal experience, increasingly more people are suggesting that the former president was more credible than the president. Out of respect for both, I reserve my personal verdict on that score. I choose to focus on issues that affect Batswana; not leaders. I merely say that the BDP, is not doing something right, and the sooner the party awakens to this reality the better. This is no time to be losing the likes of Lawrence Ookeditse, especially to BPF.

The more the BPF recruits potent voices and influential people who will not be judged by the public as smarting under tribal, regional or personal animosity to the President, the more its credibility will be enhanced. A growing BPF will almost certainly assert itself more vigorously as a member of any future effort to remove the BDP from power; a goal that is well achievable in the current political climate. Its long term aspiration, the decisive factor in the struggle for state power, will be enhanced. Congratulations, to the BPF; fare thee well, Lawrence.