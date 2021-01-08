 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) plans to intervene in the ongoing r...
Is another opposition party split in the offing?
From the frying pan of 2020, households around the country are set to ...
FRANCISTOWN: While different stakeholders are busy fighting the Gender...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. BPF ready to intervene in BCP, BNF row

BPF ready to intervene in BCP, BNF row

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, January 08, 2021
Ready to jump in: Mathoothe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) plans to intervene in the ongoing row between Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) members, if the two parties ‘take long’ to resolve their differences.

Prominent members of both parties have of late been attacking each other on social media platforms, in highly public disputes that have forced leadership from both parties to issue statements criticising the behaviour.

The BCP and the BNF are cooperating partners in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), while the BPF is on the verge of formally joining the opposition bloc.

However, this has not stopped the insults and accusations from flying, with increasingly abrasive statements made by personalities on both sides.

At the heart of the dispute is the belief by BCP members that it is time for the UDC to hold a long awaited congress for leadership positions to be chosen. Their contention is that they have more numbers in Parliament and their party president, Dumelang Saleshando, is also capable of leading the movement.

BPF Serowe North legislator, Baratiwa Mathoothe told Mmegi the party was ready to intervene in the dispute in order to bring peace to the

Banners
UDC.

“As a cooperating partner with the UDC, we are still observing how the two parties will resolve the matter,” he said on Wednesday. “If it takes long for the matter to be attended to, then we will have no choice but to intervene. “Our hope is that both leaders of the parties should meet to discuss the issue because it is clear that there is an issue. “It must be understood that UDC has a constitution on how it deals with its issues, but BPF has little say because it has not affiliated yet.” UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa told Mmegi the UDC executive committee has requested the three parties’ chairpersons to form a disciplinary committee which will deal with members who keep on attacking or tarnishing the image of the umbrella on social media.

“Action will be taken against such kind of members and we hope that members will desist from doing that,” Mohwasa said.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.de/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.it/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.fr/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.uk/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ca/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.es/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.nl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.pl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.in/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com http://bbs.dedecms.com/goto.php?url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.at/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.be/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ch/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.cz/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ru/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com dudullu escort beyoğlu escort bağcılar escort fatih escort beşiktaş escort tuzla escort kücükçekmece escort esenyurt escort silivri escort çatalca escort arnavutköy escort ümraniye escort maltepe escort halkalı escort bahçelievler escort başakşehir escort bahçeşehir escort sultangazi escort üsküdar escort esenler escort maslak escort mecidiyekoy escort sarıyer escort taksim escort etiler escort bebek escort levent escort beylikdüzü escort adana escort aksaray escort afyon escort aydın escort balıkesir escort bolu escort burdur escort ankara escort antalya escort bursa escort çanakkale escort çorum escort denizli escort diyarbakır escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort eskişehir escort gaziantep escort hatay escort ısparta escort izmir escort kayseri escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort mersin escort muğla escort sakarya escort samsun escort sivas escort urfa escort tekirdağ escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort kıbrıs escort izmir escort alsancak escort alaçatı escort aliağa escort balçova escort bayraklı escort bornova escort buca escort çeşme escort çiğli escort foça escort gaziemir escort izmir anal escort izmir dul escort izmir eve gelen escort izmir grup escort izmir rus escort izmir sınırsız escort izmir ucuz escort karşıyaka escort konak escort menemen escort narlıdere escort seferihisar escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort izmir escort hatay escort iskenderun escort antakya escort