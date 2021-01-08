Ready to jump in: Mathoothe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) plans to intervene in the ongoing row between Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) members, if the two parties ‘take long’ to resolve their differences.

Prominent members of both parties have of late been attacking each other on social media platforms, in highly public disputes that have forced leadership from both parties to issue statements criticising the behaviour.

The BCP and the BNF are cooperating partners in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), while the BPF is on the verge of formally joining the opposition bloc.

However, this has not stopped the insults and accusations from flying, with increasingly abrasive statements made by personalities on both sides.

At the heart of the dispute is the belief by BCP members that it is time for the UDC to hold a long awaited congress for leadership positions to be chosen. Their contention is that they have more numbers in Parliament and their party president, Dumelang Saleshando, is also capable of leading the movement.

BPF Serowe North legislator, Baratiwa Mathoothe told Mmegi the party was ready to intervene in the dispute in order to bring peace to the

UDC.

“As a cooperating partner with the UDC, we are still observing how the two parties will resolve the matter,” he said on Wednesday. “If it takes long for the matter to be attended to, then we will have no choice but to intervene. “Our hope is that both leaders of the parties should meet to discuss the issue because it is clear that there is an issue. “It must be understood that UDC has a constitution on how it deals with its issues, but BPF has little say because it has not affiliated yet.” UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa told Mmegi the UDC executive committee has requested the three parties’ chairpersons to form a disciplinary committee which will deal with members who keep on attacking or tarnishing the image of the umbrella on social media.

“Action will be taken against such kind of members and we hope that members will desist from doing that,” Mohwasa said.