Gospel maestro Kabelo Eric ventures into Afro Soul music

One of the popular local gospel artists, Kabelo Eric has decided to spread his wings and embark on Afro Soul music genre as a way of bringing something totally different to his fans.

Eric told Arts & culture that the move is the re-birth of a total new versatile creative bug inside Kabelo Eric. He further explained that his long love for Afro Soul and song writing skills pinched him to start something new and fresh. This talented artist also stated that he was glad that he finally fully embraced the well-rounded talent inside him.

His new Afro Soul album contain five songs, with tracks like Lerato oile kae, Ngapandle kwakho, Yebo Ngiyakuthanda just to mention but a few. The album is rich in love songs. Just like in his previous gospel albums, Eric successfully engages his fans on his songs that beautifully talk to the soul. The melodies and instruments complement each other giving the songs ability to intrigue the listener.

Thato Mampe produced the album with a talented team of singers at TMS records in South Africa.

"Gospel music is my first love and Afro Soul is my new love. I am coming with a

musical bag of my lifetime full of surprises. To all my lovely fans and supporters I have just added my new amazing Afro Soulful sounds to the line of my music. I have always had the deepest love for soul music. Besides gospel music, I have always loved soulful music that speaks to the heart and soul. Part of my growing up I got exposed to soul, classics, rhythm and blues, and pop music from an early age. We still have old time records hits at home. Both of my parents were great singers whom I guess never had the bold urge to pursue music. As they said, it lives and runs in the blood," he stated.

Furthermore, the singer said there were possibilities of collaborations in the future both locally and internationally. He further said he would continue releasing more Afro Soul albums saying his creative reservoir was almost full and believed he was born for the music.