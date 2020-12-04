One of the popular local gospel artists, Kabelo Eric has decided to spread his wings and embark on Afro Soul music genre as a way of bringing something totally different to his fans.
Eric told Arts & culture that the move is the re-birth of a total new versatile creative bug inside Kabelo Eric. He further explained that his long love for Afro Soul and song writing skills pinched him to start something new and fresh. This talented artist also stated that he was glad that he finally fully embraced the well-rounded talent inside him.
His new Afro Soul album contain five songs, with tracks like Lerato oile kae, Ngapandle kwakho, Yebo Ngiyakuthanda just to mention but a few. The album is rich in love songs. Just like in his previous gospel albums, Eric successfully engages his fans on his songs that beautifully talk to the soul. The melodies and instruments complement each other giving the songs ability to intrigue the listener.
Thato Mampe produced the album with a talented team of singers at TMS records in South Africa.
"Gospel music is my first love and Afro Soul is my new love. I am coming with a
Furthermore, the singer said there were possibilities of collaborations in the future both locally and internationally. He further said he would continue releasing more Afro Soul albums saying his creative reservoir was almost full and believed he was born for the music.