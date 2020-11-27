Chef Cathy

Ompelege Moreosele also known as Chef Cathy in the culinary world will launch her book, Life on A Salad on December 5, 2020 at Stanbic Accelerator Incubator Hub at Fairgrounds Mall in Gaborone.

The young woman who has found passion in the kitchen is a final-year culinary arts student at Gaborone Technical College.

She is the director of Food is Life company which provides food consultancy and catering services.

Moreosele is also a recipe and menu developer. Her book is an award-winning bestseller after it won its first salad recipe book published in Botswana at the Gourmand International Cookbook Awards.

“Your gate pass is the copy of the book. The event will be not just a book launch since my book promotes what Batswana grow at their farms.

It encourages Batswana to buy and cook what their local farmers and horticulture farmers’ produce, so it also promotes healthy eating. The launch will also urge the nation to do away with the stereotype surrounding technical training as it is a job market that caters to handy jobs,” she said.

Moresosele added that they would be encouraging upcoming youths to choose culinary arts and educate them on career opportunities available

Banners

during the launch. Furthermore, she said as a woman, she wants to be seen as an example in her community in a world where men flourish in all they do and opportunities line up for them.

She stated that the female gender should be seen as capable of greatness and such is what she wants her brand to represent hard working women capable of greatness in a world called ‘a man’s world.’

She encouraged all women to work towards achieving their goals saying that everything was possible.

Transilience Production House published the book in May this year in Botswana.

The young beauty said she loved cooking and dining on delicious foods. She said to her, food was life therefore had to be fully enjoyed. As a recipe and a menu developer, Moresosele specialises mostly in cold kitchen section. She is also a food columnist for Sun kitchen with Chef Cathy at Midweek Sun newspaper. The launch will start at 2pm till 4PMpm.