DStv is overflowing with excitement and an abundance of premium content this festive season. Customers are invited to connect with their family and friends and feast on a festive delight of shows and sport to suit any moment.

“DStv keeps all customers at the heart of everything we do. Keeping customers engaged with amazing content and high anticipation of what lies ahead is key. After a long and somewhat challenging year, we are excited that we are able to bring our customers the best in international and local content to end off the year on a high note,” MultiChoice Botswana managing director, Lorato Mwape said in a press release.

Mwape also revealed that they are introducing their altered corporate identity, which is localised specifically for Botswana audiences. She said this was done to showcase the vibrancy of the brand while highlighting that it is indeed a homegrown brand that nourishes and encourages local stories.

“DStv wants everyone to be part of the DStv family this festive season and celebrate wonderful moments together. This festive, you can experience it all, with reality shows

like 90-day Fiancé on the cards on TLC (Ch 135), you can spend the night in with your friends watching the drama unfold, creating real memories. We know the pride you feel watching local content and we’re adding those moments to your line up with local shows such as The River, on 1Magic (Ch 103) and The Queen on Mzansi Magic (Ch 161),” she further highlighted.

In addition, Multichoice Botswana also has gripping content with Legacy on M-Net (Ch102) to give people some suspense and drama moments.

“We’ve got those exciting moments, on the edge of your seat moments when your heart races watching Premier League football on SuperSport. Let’s not forget how important those bonding moments are over the festive break where grandparents and family get to spend quality time with the ‘kiddies’ watching PJ Masks on Disney Jr.”