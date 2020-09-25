MRS Botswana pageant gets back

The beauty pageant for married women, dubbed MRS Botswana is back! Tomorrow the pageant will host its preliminary fashion show at Travel Lodge.

According to pageantry director, Kgalalelo Lesetedi, the ladies will parade in celebration of Independence. She said the ladies would showcase their own designs and share how the designs represent them. She explained that they engaged two local fashion designers who will also showcase their designs.

“Our 19 finalists will compete for the top 12 spaces to make it to the grand finale scheduled for November 14, 2020. This year under which the country has been attacked by COVID-19 pandemic is a tough one. However, the brand keeps growing. As per COVID-19 requirements, we will be selling 50 tickets and the event will last for two hours. COVID-19 has affected us in the sense that we cannot meet as we used to,” she said.

She said due to the current COVID-19 requirements where they are allowed to sell 50 tickets to attendees, they would not manage to subscribe and make enough money to send the queen internationally if the World Health Organisation (WHO) lifts international travel restrictions.

However, she acknowledged that the virus was a big challenge as it threatens people’s lives. She said life was precious and could not be replaced that was why it was important to adhere COVID-19 regulations. Lesetedi further explained that they strongly comply with the Ministry of Health and Wellness regulations by wearing masks, sanitizing, washing hands with soapy warm water, social distancing, and where

possible staying home to avoid unnecessary travels to keep safe. Last weekend, the ladies had a full day mentorship sessions at Curves who are their sponsors of the competition. They later attended a workshop at Woodlane where a lot was shared on family matters with Ntombi Setshwaelo, makeup tutorials by Kelly Mokoti Cosmetics, living the brand Keletso Linchwe (MRS Botswana 2018) of Sone Setho and motivational talk from the reigning queen, Maureen Mothuba who told them of the importance of taking their projects seriously.

“The finalists are currently on the field addressing students, teachers, families, kgotla meetings about pressing issues of gender-based violence and child protection. MRS Botswana was established in 2015 and held the first empowerment pageant in 2017 where Keitumetse Motlhasedi was crowned in our history. Linchwe and Mothuba followed the coming years respectively. They represented the country well on the international pageantries,” she said. MRS Botswana was formed after Lesetedi established that there was need to help build healthy marriages, help curb divorce rates in this country, interact and liaise with marriage counsellors, sensitize the public on issues affecting marriages through available and possible media, establish forms of entertainment, inspirations and team building that will benefit couples and their families and interact with international organisation to benchmark how their marriages survive.

The fashion show will start at 2pm with tickets sold for P300 each.