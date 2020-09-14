Poison Majaga has been charged with defilement PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) says it has extended Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata-Gweta, Polson Majaga’s suspension by a further 60 days after the previous one elapsed.

The BDP suspended Majaga in May after the courts charged him for defilement. The ruling party has emphasised the legislator is innocent until proven guilty, and urged the public to allow due process. “The party has done what it believes is right by suspending Majaga pending his case so that he clears his name.

But we do not agree with what people want to do by trying to find him guilty. Let’s allow the court to do its job without trying to put pressure on the court.

It must be understood that Majaga is still an MP for that area and we do not have power as a party to block him from attending Parliament. It is not true that he attends our party caucus.

Once a member is suspended, he or she is not allowed to sit in any party structure until the matter is

Banners

resolved,” BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse said.

Kentse said the Constitution allows Majaga to contribute in Parliament like any other MP.

Just last week, a petition from Botswana Child Rights Network was delivered to Parliament calling for his ouster as his defilement case continues in court.

Majaga said he would not bow to pressure from Non-Governmental Organisations calling for his resignation.

Majaga believes the current case is politically motivated with a view to dispose him off as area legislator.

“This is the third time I face a similar charge with politicians playing an active role to try and make me resign my seat because they want it.

NGO’s have been sent to push the agenda and make noise at the courts when I have not been convicted of any crime. And now they are trying through Parliament.

The court should be allowed to do its job,” he said.