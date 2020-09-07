Motsetserepa PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Local comedian, William Last KRM Molebatsi also known as Motsetserepa has revealed that his audience will get to see his serious side when he releases his debut album in November.

Motsetserepa has never looked back since enjoying brief world attention after American R&B superstar shared his video on his Instagram page in April.

The popular comedian recently grabbed attention on social media with his killer verse in the explicit music video called Booty butt chicks.

In an interview with Showtime, Motsetserepa said he would drop the first single from his upcoming album called Tinto on the September 10. “Tinto was produced by DJ Lyric and engineered by Fella. It’s the first single from my upcoming debut album set to drop on the November 26.

Motsererepa said his upcoming debut album is dedicated to his baby daughter. When asked whether he will be

able to juggle both music and comedy, Motsetserepa said he has actually managed to push both comedy and music at the same time in the past.

“I released an EP back in 2018 and I was still able to create content on my comedy side,” he added. Furthermore Motsetserepa also revealed that his upcoming album has a lot of surprise features that he is only going to share a week before the album drops. “The album contains a couple of emotional songs. I want people to know the other side of me, the serious side of me, what I’ve been through and what I’m going through,” he said.