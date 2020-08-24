Princess Marina Hospital has seen a surge in COVID- cases

The largest health facility in the country, Princess Marina Referral Hospital (PMH), is likely to see a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Already, the hospital commonly known as Marina has recorded 31 new positive cases amongst 15 patients and 16 staff members. A memo by the hospital superintendent, Dr Tshepo Machacha dated August 19, 2020, stated that the rate of infection at the medical wards was alarming.

So far, the hospital has tested over 800 staff members and found out that 31 were positive.

They include 15 patients (two from male medical and 13 from female medical), a mother lodger at the paediatrician medical, nine nurses (six from female medical and three from accidents and emergency [A&E]), one health care auxiliary, one cleaner, one doctor from A&E, one dietician and two hospital orderly.

This has forced the hospital to screen patients at all their entry points.

“We always emphasise adherence to set COVID-19 regulations. And we have embarked on a mandatory testing of staff and patients.

At this moment with the strategies put in place we are able to manage the situation. In preparation to deal with issues of COVID-19, the hospital has increased the number of health care workers amongst them nurses, health care auxiliaries and doctors,” the memo stated. PMH public relations officer, Florence Setlhabi said in an interview Friday, they have installed hand washing basins across the hospital, more especially at entry points. “Refurbishment of the old accident and emergency department to create more space for patients while waiting for

their results is almost finished,” Setlhabi said.

She added to protect patients with underlying conditions the hospital introduced mandatory testing for COVID-19 to all staff members and all patients upon admission. Equally, a decongestion exercise to create social distancing is ongoing.

In another effort to try and curb the spread of the virus, PMH has suspended all visitations. Setlhabi said this was done to protect the patients from visitors as their COVID-19 statuses were unknown to them.

Still on the matter, the hospital said to reduce congestion at the outpatient clinics, referring facilities are encouraged to call PMH specialists’ clinics to book for patients.

The hospital stated that all pregnant mothers who do not have any underlying health conditions are urged to deliver their babies at their nearest maternity clinics.

“Only emergency cases that need specialised clinics should be referred to Princess Marina hospital. To protect our patients, all students from various learning institutions using Princess Marina for training purposes are not allowed to practise until further notice,” Setlhabi said.

The hospital is currently testing both admitted patients and staff for COVID-19.

“As new ways of decongesting the hospital, we made a decision to suspend all visiting hours to curb the spread of COVID-19. PMH will retrain staff on infection prevention and encourage proper use of PPE,” she said.

All those who tested positive have been quarantined at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital.