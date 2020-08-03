Janice Petso

Janice Petso, a 10-year-old Miss Junior Botswana is working hard to change the lives of young Batswana girls.

The Ledumang Primary School Standard 5 pupil started pageantry when she was seven years-old with a view to inspire young girls like her. She said she developed her passion for pageantry when she watched Miss World on television. She then took hid of all the pageantry details such as how they dressed up and the way they walked.

She added that she was also walking on her mother’s footprints as just like her she also started partaking in pageantry at a tender age that made her believe she was born for pageantry and therefore to change the world.

“As a young person, I have a soft spot for my peers. I made a pledge to the nation when I won Miss Junior Botswana last year that I am going to help young girls by turning negativity around them into positivity. I also donated some toiletries such as bathing soaps, washing powders, toilet papers, sanitary pads, body creams to mention a few to Childline Botswana recently as a way of keeping my promises to the nation,” she said.

She explained a she chose Childline as beneficiaries for her gesture

Banners

because she believes that children are future leaders of this country. The queen added that seeing children’s smiles fulfills her adding that she also believes in their dreams saying that together they could be the future of Botswana.

Just like other beauty queens, she faced challenges during the competition where they worked under pressure and spent sleepless nights tagging people on Facebook asking for likes on her profile. She added that she moved from house to house asking people to like her pictures. She also said she didn’t have sponsors for her projects therefore depended on her family to fund it.

She said her mother Motlalepula Petso was her biggest fan and took her to all her practices and made sure she had dresses for the competitions. This young girl took part in different beauty pageants such as Miss Hope Botswana where she was a first princess, Miss Photogenic Princess of the World and Miss Diamond of Botswana. She also attended Beauty Hub Academy for training and building confidence where she also learnt about being the voice of young girls and giving the less privileged.